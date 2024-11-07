Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.540 EPS.

Coty Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 9,342,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,688. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

