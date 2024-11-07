DA Davidson Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $350.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.37. 864,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day moving average is $220.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.80 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $324.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,874 shares of company stock worth $15,332,342. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

