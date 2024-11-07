Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 897,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 243,243 shares.The stock last traded at $93.95 and had previously closed at $92.80.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.