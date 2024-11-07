Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 897,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 243,243 shares.The stock last traded at $93.95 and had previously closed at $92.80.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at about $59,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

