DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 2,064,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Insider Activity

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

