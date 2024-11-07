Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.23. 908,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,746,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

