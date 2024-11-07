Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.800 EPS.

Enovis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,754. Enovis has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

