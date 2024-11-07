Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.
Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
Equifax Stock Performance
Shares of EFX traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 599,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.19. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $180.31 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.
Insider Activity at Equifax
In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
