ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Announces $0.22 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CEFD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 2,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $21.19.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
