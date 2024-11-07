Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.05), with a volume of 419091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.63.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.