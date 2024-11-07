F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76. 21,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

