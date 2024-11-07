Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $89.07, with a volume of 21203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,307 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

