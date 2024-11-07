Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.170-4.230 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 2,843,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,639. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

