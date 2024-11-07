General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.86 and last traded at $179.06. Approximately 1,148,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,280,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in General Electric by 186.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.