Head to Head Analysis: Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) versus Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Select Sands.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $38.66 million 31.85 $99.86 million ($0.22) -28.82 Select Sands $22.30 million 0.01 -$870,000.00 ($0.04) -0.07

This table compares Energy Fuels and Select Sands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Select Sands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Select Sands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

