H&R Block, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,062. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

