Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 516,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,649. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

