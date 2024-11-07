Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,684,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 315.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 335,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

