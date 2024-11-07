Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells 1,730 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.50. 327,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Casella Waste Systems
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.