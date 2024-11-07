Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells 1,730 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.50. 327,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

