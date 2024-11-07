Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $511.35 and last traded at $510.89. 7,573,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 38,376,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.58.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

