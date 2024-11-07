Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (ARHS, AZN, BRBY, CABP, DV, FIVE, IAG, ML, NXST, RAMP)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 7th:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £140 ($182.24) price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 900 ($11.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 650 ($8.46).

CAB Payments (LON:CABP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$105.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.53) target price on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. They currently have a $7.78 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

