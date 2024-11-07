Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (ARHS, AZN, BRBY, CABP, DV, FIVE, IAG, ML, NXST, RAMP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 7th:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £140 ($182.24) price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 900 ($11.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 650 ($8.46).

CAB Payments (LON:CABP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$105.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.53) target price on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. They currently have a $7.78 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

