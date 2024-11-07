iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 320,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 246,160 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.95.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

