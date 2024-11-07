iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 320,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 246,160 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.95.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
