Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

JHG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 1,029,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,892. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

