Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Posts Earnings Results

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JANX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,171.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,946,758.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,171.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock worth $19,288,666 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

