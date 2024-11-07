JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EMR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.56. The stock had a trading volume of 466,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,342. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.