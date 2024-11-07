Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 362,658 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 362,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,981,048.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $368,699.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, October 31st, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26.

On Monday, November 4th, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 2,500 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 1,335,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

