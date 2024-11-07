Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83, Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.44. The company had a trading volume of 396,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.03. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

