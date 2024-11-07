Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,619,000 after buying an additional 2,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.35. 348,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.25. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

