Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $14,753.01 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) Director Si Pablo Di sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $14,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,527.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lindsay Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of LNN traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $135.05.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lindsay by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

