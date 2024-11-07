Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.08. 2,195,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,247,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

