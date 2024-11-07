Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 92.25 ($1.20), with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.99 ($1.18).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

