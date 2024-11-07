Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.36. 811,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,171,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Medtronic by 73.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

