MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.63-2.27 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.630-2.270 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $11.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

