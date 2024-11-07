Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MWA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 1,943,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,796 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.