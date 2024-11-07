Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $837-843 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.46 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.6 %

MYGN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,853. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,012 shares of company stock worth $1,900,485 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.