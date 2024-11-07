NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 20,853,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 56,519,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 744,067 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 370,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIO by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

