Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.9 %

NTR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,076. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

