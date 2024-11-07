Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.9 %

NTR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,076. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.