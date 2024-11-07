Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 6,758,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,728,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

