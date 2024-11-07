One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

