Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. 119 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.