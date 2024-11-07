Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.55 and last traded at $54.03. Approximately 52,505,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 57,128,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.40 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

