Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.25. Approximately 8,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

