PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,518,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,479 shares.The stock last traded at $100.34 and had previously closed at $100.35.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,316.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

