Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 15,600,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,284,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $10,687,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

