QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,277,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,430. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $119.15 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

