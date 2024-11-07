Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 967,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,380. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

