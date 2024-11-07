RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 34493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

RadNet Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.71 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after buying an additional 118,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,131,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119,875 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

