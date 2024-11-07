Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RL. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.20. 1,515,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,450. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

