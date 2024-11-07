Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Regis Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of RGS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 64,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,578. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.48. Regis has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 119.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
