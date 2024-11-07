Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Regis (NYSE:RGSGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of RGS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 64,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,578. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.48. Regis has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Regis (NYSE:RGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 119.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regis stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGSFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Regis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

