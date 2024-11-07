Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.815-1.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

REZI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 888,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

