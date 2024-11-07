Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
RVMD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 1,472,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
