Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 1,472,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.